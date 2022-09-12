Local business explains medicinal benefits of ginseng

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Ginseng is a native plant of West Virginia that grows in all 55 counties but many don’t know much about.

It is a perirenal herb that is believed to have medicinal benefits.

Ed Daniels is an avid consumer and grower of ginseng and can says the plant is a miracle.

“Energy for one inflammation lowers your stress levels really helps level you out but one of things I notice most about ginseng is the energy though,” said Ed Daniels, Owner of Shady Grove Botanical.

The plant has been a staple crop for West Virginia for over 200 years and it has been used for centuries in North America and Asia.

Some use it in teas soups and medicines to cure sickness, increase vitality, relieve mental and physical fatigue, and prolong life.

“Not all ginseng is the same. There’s ginseng that’s harvested in the Midwest. That is ginseng, but it won’t have the medicinal properties that you will find in the ginseng here in the mountains and higher elevation. The darker the soil the better the ginseng is as far as medicinal and the age,” Daniels said.

The roots are where the medicine in ginseng is extracted, and the most profitable way ginseng dealers make their money.

“Most of us that’s in the industry, an inch on this neck is equivalent to ten years, so that is about a 35-year-old root. This root has multiple spurs. It could be up around 35-40 years old, so the value of these are pretty close to the same. The medicinal values are probably really good in this one, but this one’s a little better. You figure out what your buyers are looking for, and you grade it out and sell it to them accordingly,” Daniels said.

The dry season of ginseng starts Sept. 15, and the harvest of the entire plant will end on Nov. 30.

To find out rules and regulations regarding ginseng harvest, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.