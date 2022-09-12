W.Va. lawmakers to consider plant program, road spending

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers were scheduled to convene at the state Capitol outside of their regular session Monday to discuss putting millions of dollars into road maintenance and creating a new industrial plant program within the state economic development office.

The new special session is set to begin more than a month after the Republican supermajority failed to reach consensus on a sweeping bill that would have barred access to abortions in most circumstances. A version of the bill passed the House, but it stalled after the Senate adopted its own version with amendments, one of which removed criminal penalties for physicians who perform illegal abortions. Instead, delegates asked for a conference committee to iron out differences.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice put out a call on Saturday for another special session beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday, while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously scheduled September interim committee meetings. He asked lawmakers to consider legislation that would establish a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development.

The program would be charged with encouraging the development and construction of high-impact industrial plants “in certain circumstances where the availability of electricity generated from renewable sources is demonstrated to be necessary,” according to Justice. He also asked lawmakers to consider a proposal to transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a Republican, said in early September that he planned to contact members for a special session during this week’s regularly scheduled interim committee meetings, likely to discuss the ongoing abortion bill. The call drew a terse response from the state Senate president, who said it took him by surprise.

“Communication is vital to ensuring government works in an efficient and productive manner,” said Senate President Republican Craig Blair, explaining that no agreement had been reached on the bill “that would be acceptable to both chambers.”

The bill, which some lawmakers complained was not vetted by any Senate committees, would ban abortions except in case of rape or incest. The Senate approved an amendment sponsored by a physician, Kanawha County Republican Tom Takubo, that would remove criminal penalties of three to 10 years upon conviction for any medical provider who performs an abortion.

A statement issued by the House earlier this month said conference committee members must be announced during a House session, which could happen Monday.

Abortions remain legal in West Virginia after a judge blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban in July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.