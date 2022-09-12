WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens sleep evaluation center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A gold ribbon was cut today in Fairmont’s WVU Medical Center to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s first ever sleep center.

Previously, patients would seek this treatment in Morgantown, but now they can get it closer to home than ever.

“The new sleep evaluation center will help improve access to these studies for patients who wish to remain closer to home,” said WVU Medicine Chief of Sleep Medicine, Dr. Sunil Sharma.

Marion County Chamber of Commerce President, Tina Shaw, said this will benefit patients in the area.

“Well, I think the fact that we lost a hospital a few years ago and WVU stepped up to the plate and took over, that says everything,” said Shawn. “This community really needed a full-service hospital. And the more and more floors that they open and services that they add is all the better for the community and the residents of Marion County.”

Patients can receive sleep studies to treat various medical conditions inlcuding insomnia, narcolepsy, and sleep apnea.

Dr. Sharma said he sees sleep disorders as a huge problem in the area, and can be related to many factors including heart conditions and weight.

Shaw said people getting the help they need locally makes all the difference.

“I do believe that sleep disorders is becoming a huge issue in a lot of communities, and there’s options out there now for them,” said Shaw. “And for us, the options are right here in Marion County and so we are just so happy that they opened this floor.”

