WVU Medicine welcomes third Project SEARCH intern class

The 2022-23 WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Project SEARCH interns include (first row,...
The 2022-23 WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Project SEARCH interns include (first row, left to right) Americus Bunnell, Travis Stone, Ryan Wolfe, Jada Johnson, Katelyn Conard, and Liberty Bunnell. Back row, left to right: Jack Antonik, Jacob Geiger, Ethan Copenhaver, and Jake Riddle.(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recently welcomed its third class of Project SEARCH interns.

Project SEARCH is an internship experience for students with mild and moderate disabilities. The program was first established at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1996.

J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first Project SEARCH site in West Virginia.

This year’s intern class, which was welcomed on Monday, Aug. 29, includes:

  • From East Fairmont High School – Jake Riddle
  • From Grafton High School – Jada Johnson, Travis Stone, and Ryan Wolfe
  • From Morgantown High School – Americus Bunnell and Katelyn Conard
  • From University High School – Jack Antonik, Liberty Bunnell, Ethan Copenhaver, and Jacob Geiger

The interns will rotate through various job roles in the hospital throughout the year.

Project SEARCH serves as the student interns’ capstone educational experience and often leads to employment once the internships are complete.

Project SEARCH is coordinated and hosted by WVU Medicine and supported by the West Virginia Department of Education. Together, in partnership with other community organizations, they create a one-year immersion experience that combines classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on training through worksite rotations.

Participating community organizations include the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities; West Virginia University; West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services; local school systems in Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties; PACE Enterprises; Mitsubishi Electric Foundation; and Fairmont Disability Action Center.

