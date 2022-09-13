Business to invest $500 million in West Virginia for new hub

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Democratic Party, the facility will be located on the property of the former Century Aluminum plant.

The first business to locate to the site will be Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC). The company will develop a state-of-the-art titanium melt facility that will use 100% renewable energy to manufacture titanium aerospace products.

Officials say it will bring hundreds of jobs to the community.

On Monday, in a special session, West Virginia lawmakers passed an economic bill for a major manufacturer they said could eventually bring about 1,000 jobs.

Alicia R. Knapp, CEO of BHE Renewables, said the company is also donating $500,000 to the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley for economic development projects in Jackson County and the surrounding area.

“This project demonstrates how investing in clean energy can revive economies that have served our country’s energy needs for decades,” Knapp said.

Several of our local and state leaders commented on the major investment in West Virginia:

This is a monumental announcement that will pay dividends for generations to come. The partnership we are forging with BHE Renewables and PCC is testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and recruit world-class companies like these to our state. I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that West Virginia will help lead the way into a new era of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I can never thank BHE Renewables and PCC enough for their commitment to West Virginia and for the jobs and economic ripple effects this partnership will bring.

Today’s announcement that Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables and West Virginia have reached an agreement to invest in Ravenswood is welcome news. This unprecedented project has the potential to rapidly transform the Ravenswood area, and spark the economic development our communities need to grow and thrive. My staff and I have been involved in this process from the very beginning because we recognize the importance of smart economic and environmental growth to our state. I am thankful for the work of Governor Justice, Mike Graney, Mitch Carmichael, and especially Senator Glenn Jefferies and the West Virginia Legislature for helping make this possible. There is strong momentum growing behind business in West Virginia right now, and we must continue to build off of this economic success into the future.

Today’s announcement is fantastic news for the people of West Virginia and domestic manufacturing efforts here in the United States. I’m excited by Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to invest in the Mountain State and look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and supporting our regional economies – for years to come.

It’s teamwork across the board that gets companies just like Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables and others to come to the State of West Virginia. I hope this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship, not just a single announcement.

To the entire team that made today’s announcement possible, we are deeply thankful for the confidence that you’ve expressed in us. It’s a privilege for us to be able to create an atmosphere and an environment that allows us to create a 21st century economy and we’re pleased to welcome people who represent everything that a 21st century economy means to the world. Having you here in West Virginia does more than just help the men and women who are going to work in your factory and be in your facility every day. It helps our state, it helps our economy, it helps the entire image of the State of West Virginia to be your partners. Welcome to West Virginia, we are delighted to call you our new friends and our new neighbors.

Two world-class companies selected West Virginia because we created the best environment for them to do business. That includes being home to a world-class workforce. Something this big doesn’t happen without the ingenuity and work ethic of West Virginians.

I’m grateful to Gov. Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and everyone who worked together to secure this transformational development for our Jackson County community. Our region and our people have long been poised to kick off this kind of resurgence in manufacturing and 21st century job creation, and I’m incredibly excited about what this most recent economic development announcement will mean for our families and future generations.

Our state’s growth-focused economic policies are second-to-none. West Virginia is investing in smart new ways for businesses to build success around clean energy that’s here to stay.

The Ravenswood project will serve as the foundation for additional pivotal investments in West Virginia.

