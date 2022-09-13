Clique Club Restaurant holds ‘Dine for a Cause’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County is partnering with the Clique Club Restaurant in Clarksburg.

Dine for a Cause gives people the opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, but a portion of the proceeds go to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The Clique Club serves fresh hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and pasta. The United Way does Dine for a Cause on a weekly basis.

“These different events are not only fun, but showcase great parts of our community, great restaurants, great areas, but also gives people the opportunity for people to donate to a great cause and have fun at the same time,” said Campaign Chair, Wayne Worth.

100% of the donations go to the 20 partnering organizations of the United Way.

