Community Choir returns to Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rehearsals for the Fairmont State Community Choir will begin soon with its official return scheduled for later this year.

The Fairmont State Community Choir, directed by John Morrison, is currently seeking new members, with rehearsals to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Rehearsals will continue each Tuesday from 7 - 8:30 p.m. in Wallman Hall Room 229 from Sept. 13 - Nov. 8.

“I am thrilled to have the Community Choir back on campus at Fairmont State,” Morrison said. “We are looking forward to welcoming new members to our choir as we expand opportunities for group singing in our region.”

The Community Choir is open to singers of all levels and vocal ranges, ages 18 and older.

The Community Choir rehearses for various concert performances and collaborative performances with other choirs.

Regular attendance at rehearsals is expected of participants. Prior choral experience and the ability to read music are encouraged but are not a requirement.

“Community Choir is perfect for you if you love to sing and enjoy singing with others in a choral setting,” Morrison continued. “Singing in a choir is a great way to encourage a sense of community and is a fun musical outlet; studies show it is good for your health.”

The 2022 choir season will commence in a concert performance on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wallman Hall Theatre, located on the campus of Fairmont State University.

