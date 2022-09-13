Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said.

When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames.

A 5 News reporter on the scene confirmed there was ammunition that was exploding during the fire.

No injuries or entrapment were reported in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire and how much damage it caused is not known at this time.

Responding agencies include Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments, Clarksburg police, and Harrison County EMS.

