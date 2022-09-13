Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Prenter Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

Deputies have identified the individuals as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, deputies say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to the sheriff’s department, investigators believe Tammy Runion shot her son, Jonathan, and then turned the gun on herself.

Deputies say Jonathan was bedridden and lived in the home with his mother and father who were his caregivers.

“This is such a terrible tragedy and has really shaken the local community,” said Sheriff Chad Barker. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Runion family and the Prenter Community. Being a caregiver can be very overwhelming and we encourage anyone who needs help to please reach out. There are numerous resources available and contacting them is easier than its ever been.”

Investigators say there is no danger to anyone in the community.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Text: 988

988safeline.org

WV Help Resources:

Call: 211

Text: your zip code to 898-211

wv211.org

