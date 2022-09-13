Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia.

The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.

The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within their hospital and community.

The awareness and designation activities are captured on a scorecard for participating hospitals to achieve levels based on point totals.

The levels – from highest to lowest – are Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

WVU Medicine hospitals recognized in this year’s Hospital Challenge include:

Titanium Level Braxton County Memorial Hospital Camden Clark Medical Center Grant Memorial Hospital (managed) J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Reynolds Memorial Hospital Summersville Regional Medical Center United Hospital Center Wheeling Hospital

Platinum Level Potomac Valley Hospital St. Joseph’s Hospital Thomas Health (managed)



Camden Clark Medical Center was also recognized for having successfully recovering the first placenta for tissue donation in the state.

“We are so grateful to our hospitals for spreading awareness of the vital importance of organ donation,” Michael Shullo, Pharm.D., WVU Medicine associate vice president for transplant services, said. “Heart disease and kidney disease are among the leading cause of death for West Virginians. By encouraging people to register as organ donors, we can provide life-saving transplants for all West Virginians right here at home.”

The WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is West Virginia’s first and only multi-organ transplant center, offering heart and kidney transplant for people across the state and region.

For more information on the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance, click here. To register as a donor, click here.

