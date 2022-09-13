Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost.

“Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release.

The governor said more and more relief funding is being made available for affected residents, including more than $212.7 million appropriated to the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) for the EKSAFE fund.

According to Beshear, eligible cities, counties, public and nonprofit utilities and school districts can apply support.

