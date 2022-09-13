Fairmont State Homecoming Parade returns to downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration will begin with the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and it features a route through downtown Fairmont.

“On behalf of the Fairmont State Alumni Association, we are very much looking forward to enjoying Homecoming with campus, our surrounding communities and the University’s alumni,” said Fairmont State University Director of Alumni Relations, Katie Byers. “Homecoming is a beloved tradition at Fairmont State, and we are thrilled to kick-off the weekend’s events with the Homecoming Parade making its way through the streets of Downtown Fairmont.”

The parade line-up will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Everest Street and Kirkway Drive, below the Marion County Rescue Squad location.

The parade will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on Fourth Street and continue onto Fairmont Avenue as it becomes Adams Street.

Parade participants will pause in front of the Marion County Courthouse for the judging of student floats, with the route ending near Veterans Square.

Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade route through downtown Fairmont. (Fairmont State University)

“Our Homecoming Committee works diligently each year to improve our events, ensuring our campus and surrounding communities alike are able to enjoy the weekend’s festivities, and bringing the Homecoming Parade back to Downtown Fairmont allows us to do just that,” said Fairmont State University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life, Alicia Kalka. “We’ve worked closely with our community partners on this initiative, and we are thrilled to join in the University’s Homecoming celebrations together.”

The Homecoming Parade will be available for livestreaming on the Fairmont State University Facebook page, allowing for those unable to attend to join virtually in real-time.

The Homecoming Bonfire at 8 p.m. will cap off Thursday’s events, where the campus community will gather following the parade for complimentary food and entertainment in the gravel lot near the University’s tennis courts.

Homecoming festivities will continue Friday, September 23 with the Falcons Helping Falcons volunteer event, Alumni & Emeritus Luncheon and Hall of Fame Dinner.

Athletic events slated to take place on Friday include a Fairmont State volleyball match against Notre Dame College and Alumni Baseball Game.

On Saturday, September 24, a Varsity/Alumni Men & Women’s Swim meet will take place in the Feaster center, followed by the Alumni Tailgate before the Fighting Falcons football team takes on UNC Pembroke at Duvall Rosier Field.

Click here to enter a parade entry.

To view the complete 2022 Homecoming schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.