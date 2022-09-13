Family and friends gather for a candlelight vigil to remember Henry Silver

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to come together in memory of Henry Silver.

Silver was shot and killed on September 9 at around 11:30 p.m.

“We lost our good friend. We love him. We miss him, and we just wanted to show our appreciation to him. I mean, we aren’t sure where his body is going to end up,” Silver’s friend, Randy Masters, explained.

Silver’s was from the Gettysburg area, and his family was hoping to be able to bring his body home to be laid to rest.

Several people showed up with pictures and candles sharing their stories of Silvers and how he touched their lives.

Masters said that Silver would never be forgotten.

