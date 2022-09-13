‘Frustration’ describes how many feel after Kansas loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The word frustration has been used in excess from those inside and out of Mountaineers Football Program since the gold and blue’s Saturday night loss to Kansas.

It’s the first time since 1979 that WVU has started their year with two losses. So with that being said, the frustration is warranted and understood, especially from the Mountaineer coaching staff.

Head Coach Neal Brown knows first-hand how much the team and the gold and blue’s success means to the fans all around West Virginia and the effort those fans put into supporting the team.

Both of my parents are teachers, and we had season tickets to the University of Kentucky in the upper deck, and Kentucky wasn’t winning a whole lot. They’ve exchanged fortunes since then, but they weren’t winning a whole lot then, and I can remember a lot of rides home in an old, beat up van with my uncle and some of their friends because they spent money on tickets and concessions, and it didn’t go the way they wanted it to go. So, I don’t need to be explained that. I lived that. So, I get it, and nobody’s feels that frustration more than inside this building. But I think the thing that has to be understood is that there’s only one way to get it fixed, and there’s only one group of people that are going to fix it. The only people who are going to fix it are inside this building, and the only way it gets fixed is through work.

