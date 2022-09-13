Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 13th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! It was a very foggy start to the day, but we expected that. Some areas were down to less than 1/4 miles in visibility. Now that we’re on the milder side of the front, we are enjoying below average temperatures and drier air. Tomorrow will be much like today with a foggy start and a mild mostly sunny day. And if you like what you’re seeing now, then you’ll like the next week or even longer. We are going to have a strong area of high pressure linger over us and keep us very sunny.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear and foggy: Low: 52

Wednesday: Foggy then partly cloudy: High 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 75

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 81

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.