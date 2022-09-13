Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah David Flesher and Leona Gay Beeson Flesher. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by five siblings: Elijah “Coley” David Flesher Jr, Clinton Flesher, Kenneth Flesher, Charles Flesher, and Maxine Weisburn. On October 28, 1950, Martha married the love of her life, Charles Edsel Queen. Together they shared 20 wonderful years of marriage and she missed him dearly after his passing on February 23, 1971. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Martha are her three children: Connie Diane Thuring and husband, Richard, of Shadyside, OH, Debra Kay Carroll and husband, John, of Weston, Steven Preston Queen and wife, Patricia, of Weston; four grandchildren: Zachary Thuring, Shawn Carroll, Mistey Rhoades, and Travis Queen; one great-granddaughter, McKenna Rhoades; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. Martha was a Weston High School Graduate. She was a telephone operator during the war and later a homemaker staying home to raise her children. She went on to work for the Alkhan Label Factory and as a seamstress at Mountain Artisan where she made Barbie clothes, kid’s clothes, and homecoming dresses. Martha retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways as a custodian. She and her sister Maxine spent time traveling after retirement. Martha was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church and was very active in the Gee Lick CEOS. She loved spending time with her family and was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-granddaughter. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Martha Catherine Queen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

