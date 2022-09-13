Preston County road closed due to a tree falling across road, into power lines

FELLOWSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Preston County has had an emergency road closure due to a tree falling across the roadway into nearby power lines.

WV 26 in Fellowsville will be shut down for up to four hours as crews work to clear the road and to replace a broken power pole, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Mon Power and DOH crews are working together to clear the road, and flaggers are on-site to direct traffic once the road is cleared.

No traffic can get through the closure, as of 1:10 p.m. Cleanup is expected to take up to four hours.

