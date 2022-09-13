Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor’s mansion during abortion rights legislative session

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia lawmakers hashed out abortion rights Monday during a special session, protesters stood outside the gates of the governor’s mansion making their voices heard.

“Hands off -- our bodies, hands off -- our bodies,” they chanted.

Many of the same protesters were in chambers last time the Legislature was called back.

Protestors have been making it clear that they will be there when lawmakers make a decision -- which could come as soon as Tuesday when they reconvene.

