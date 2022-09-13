Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller. He was married to Phyllis Marlene Shaw Miller, who preceded him in death on March 28, 2007 after 39 years of marriage. Surviving are two sons, Ralph Anderson Miller, II and his wife Sierra of Bridgeport and William P. Miller and his girlfriend Teresa Watts of Anmoore; four grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Alexis and Ralph, III, all of Bridgeport as well as his “bonus” grandson, Gabe Maditz of Lumberport’ one brother, Raymond Miller and his wife Shirley of Stonewood; three sisters, Elouise Miller of Nutter Fort, Carylon Koon of Fairmont, and Myra Lou Miller of Anmoore; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Harold Wesley Miller; three sisters, Colleen Hughes, Joyce Hollen and Lenora Beamer; brothers-in-law, Clyle Beamer, John Vincent and William Koon. Mr. Miller was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, a United States Army Veteran and was retired from UCAR Maintenance Department with 31 years of service. Ralph was a member of the Shriner’s Oriental Band and loved to go camping at Big Bear Lake where he had many friends. The family would like to thank the Clarksburg VA Home Health Nurse, Marie Fazzini, for the excellent care she gave our dad and brother and also the Stonerise Home Health Nurses for their compassionate care. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Fred Aves officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens where full military graveside rites will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

