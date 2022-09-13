Salvation Army is looking to add volunteers before their holiday season begins

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the fall season approaches the salvation army will see their busiest time of the year.

The holiday season is approaching and with the increased work they are looking for volunteers. The volunteers can help with the soup kitchen, red kettle campaign and more.

You can also help volunteer with work that is behind the scenes such as prep or clean-up.

The salvation army provides many services to the community that help benefit all members and Lt. Anthony Rowe says that peoples time given during the holiday season gives all community members a chance.

“Your volunteer hours help people live in a shelter, they help feed the community, they help our church programs without the communities help the Salvation Army wouldn’t be around to do the things we do,” Rowe said.

For more information you can call Lt. Anthony Rowe at (304) 485-4529 ext. 201.

