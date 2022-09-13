Upshur County Schools to hold active shooter training for staff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools will soon be holding school specific training for active shooter response for all nine of its county schools.

Officials said the training is part of the ongoing effort to support the safety of the students and staff.

Staff are expected to attend the training session, but officials said students will not attend school on the exercise day for their respective school.

The training sessions for staff will include the following, according to Upshur County Schools:

Run-Hide-Fight / Avoid-Deny-Defend

Room-specific exercises

Training on the sounds of firearms

“Stop the Bleed” training

Identification of improvised explosive devices

The following are the dates for the training:

9/23/22: Buckhannon Academy Elementary School

9/30/22: Tennerton Elementary School

10/3/22: French Creek Elementary School

10/10/22: Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School

10/13/22: Rock Cave Elementary School

10/17/22: Buckhannon-Upshur High School

10/28/22: Hodgesville Elementary School

11/4/22: Washington District Elementary School

11/7/22: Union Elementary School

Upshur County Schools is partnering with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, the Buckhannon Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

This comes less than a week after Buckhannon-Upshur High School went on a precautionary lockdown after a threat, which did not appear to be credible, of a student bringing a gun to the school.

