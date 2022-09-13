Upshur County Schools to hold active shooter training for staff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools will soon be holding school specific training for active shooter response for all nine of its county schools.

Officials said the training is part of the ongoing effort to support the safety of the students and staff.

Staff are expected to attend the training session, but officials said students will not attend school on the exercise day for their respective school.

The training sessions for staff will include the following, according to Upshur County Schools:

  • Run-Hide-Fight / Avoid-Deny-Defend
  • Room-specific exercises
  • Training on the sounds of firearms
  • “Stop the Bleed” training
  • Identification of improvised explosive devices

The following are the dates for the training:

  • 9/23/22: Buckhannon Academy Elementary School
  • 9/30/22: Tennerton Elementary School
  • 10/3/22: French Creek Elementary School
  • 10/10/22: Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School
  • 10/13/22: Rock Cave Elementary School
  • 10/17/22: Buckhannon-Upshur High School
  • 10/28/22: Hodgesville Elementary School
  • 11/4/22: Washington District Elementary School
  • 11/7/22: Union Elementary School

Upshur County Schools is partnering with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, the Buckhannon Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

This comes less than a week after Buckhannon-Upshur High School went on a precautionary lockdown after a threat, which did not appear to be credible, of a student bringing a gun to the school.

