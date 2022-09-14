After nearly 50 years of service Clarksburg Sanitary Board member passes on the torch

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After almost 50 years of service, Joseph “Jobey” Spatafore retired from the Clarksburg Sanitary Board at age 94.

Spatafore was asked to join the board by a council member at the time. While he had no idea what that would entail, he said he was grateful he told them yes.

“When things come up, we all work together. It was just wonderful. It’s almost unbelievable,” Spatafore said.

He explained that he worked on several projects over the years, and every one of them was important to him.

Spatafore added that he enjoyed being part of the board for so long. However, it was time to pass on the torch.

“You don’t have that energy like you used to have. If I can’t, you know, get my pep and energy. I don’t want to. That’s why I kind of slowed up. So, I think it’s time to say adios,” he said.

The part that he explained made it special was his son would be taking over his spot on the board to continue the legacy.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.