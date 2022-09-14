Bridgeport Public Library gives ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’ a new meaning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Banned Book Week was launched in 1982 in response to a number of books being challenged in in schools, bookstores and libraries.

The week highlights the value of free and open access to information.

“When we talk about banned book week here at the library, we like to say that bans are subjective so what you might find offensive may not be offensive to someone else so its really just your point of view and a lot of banned books are classics written by authors we all know and we all love,” said Savanna Draper, Library Director.

Books can be challenged, banned, or restricted, and Banned Book Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship.

“Challenged basically means that an individual or an organization found something maybe offensive, or they did not agree with in a particular book and they started a formal process to get that book removed from a library or a school,” Draper said.

In honor of celebrating the First Amendment and bringing awareness to censorship, The Bridgeport Public Library is taking “Don’t judge a book by its cover” and giving it an entirely new meaning.

“It’s eye-catching to see why is this book wrapped why are they shielding it from me and so it brings that interest and it gave us an opportunity to write what happened to the book was it challenged was it banned was it vandalized because some books have been burned previously,“ said children’s librarian Rebecca O’Connor.

You can find out exactly what banned books the library has to offer by making a visit and checking online Sunday, Sept. 18-24.

