Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Police arrested a woman from South Charleston Tuesday afternoon in relation to a disruption as state lawmakers debated a near-total ban on abortion in West Virginia.

Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to court documents and Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The arrest followed an outburst and extended disruption. It occurred in the House of Delegates’ center gallery.

W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk

A criminal complaint described Winland as “loud and boisterous,” while the House of Delegates was in session. It states Winland stood up yelling and screaming, despite being asked to stop multiple times. Winland is also accused of refusing to stop and becoming aggressive.

Capitol Police made attempts to usher Winland from the gallery, however, she continued to refuse, even grabbing a handrail, sitting down and placing her legs in between runs of the handrail to further obstruct her removal from the gallery, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states the charging officer then forcibly grabbed Winland’s right arm and physically escorted her out of the gallery.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m., consistent with the approximate time that a protestor interrupted a floor speech by Del. Margitta Mazzocchi, R – Logan.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ordered the gallery to come to order, after which he ordered the House to stand at ease while staff cleared the galleries.

Debate continued moments later ending with the House voting 78-17 to approve a near-total ban on abortion. Senators had passed the bill earlier Tuesday. It now awaits the Governor’s signature.

