Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women involved in a fraud incident.
The two women pictured below are wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen wallet and credit card incident, according to a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Levine by email or leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625 with any information.
