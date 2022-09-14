Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women involved in a fraud incident.

The two women pictured below are wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen wallet and credit card incident, according to a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Levine by email or leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625 with any information.

Clarksburg police looking to identify woman for questioning (Facebook: Clarksburg Police Department)

