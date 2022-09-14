Douglas Leroy Wellman, 59, a resident of Gerrardstown, passed from this life September 9, 2022, at Charles Town. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Douglas was born December 22, 1962, in Poplar Bluff, MO, a son of the late Wilbert C. Moore and Lois Jean Wellman Waybright and stepfather, Roy Waybright. Left to cherish Douglas’ memory is one brother, Wilbert Moore II and wife, Christin, of Virginia, four sisters, Melinda Simmons of Elkins, Norma Louk and husband, Jimmy, of Beverly, Katherine and Brandon McCroskey of Parkersburg, and Stephanie Arbogast and husband, Donnie, of Maryland, an uncle, Rev. Tom Wellman and wife, Patricia, an aunt, Marian Sparkman and husband, Richard, all of Arkansas, two great uncles, Lawrence Sheppard and wife, Judy, and Richard Sheppard, all of Michigan, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death besides his father was an uncle, William Wellman, an aunt, Donna Wellman, a sister, Patricia Earhart, a nephew, Kenneth Falls, two nephews, Liam White and infant Johnathan Weese, and a stepfather, William B. Henry. Douglas attended schools in Elkins, and at the time of his death, he was employed by Charles Town Races. He was a groundskeeper and track maintenance worker for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ramp digging. He loved his family and playing with the kids in the family. Graveside visitation and services will be held at Mountain State Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 12 PM until 2 PM. Pastor Rick Cutright and Elder Roy Waybright will officiate, and interment will follow. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Douglas Leroy Wellman. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

