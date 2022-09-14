Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they’ll respond to the lawsuit in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Date set for new carrier to begin service at NCWV Airport

Latest News

Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Fundraiser for teen who killed her alleged rapist reaches goal of $150,000 in less than 24 hours
BANNED BOOK WEEK IN BRIDGPORT
Bridgeport Public Library to give ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’ a new meaning
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money