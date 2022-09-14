Jackie Joe Ewart, 91, of Good Hope, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born in Spelter on July 5, 1931, a son of the late Harold and Edith (Craig) Ewart. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Carmella Ewart, on February 5, 2022. He is survived by his two children, Jackie Hardman of Good Hope and David Ewart of FL; two grandchildren, Jimmy Jo Blake and Paul Davey Hardman; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews complete his family. Jack was preceded by a grandson, Cody Hardman. He was the last surviving of his family, having been preceded by a sister, Norma Knight, and a brother, James Ewart. Jack graduated from Victory High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a police officer in the City of Shinnston and also worked for Walls Auto Parts. He and Carmella worked at the VFW Post 573 for over 20 years. He loved to bowl and playing cards. Condolences for the Ewart family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held at West Virginia National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard and the Army National Guard Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

