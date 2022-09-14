Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, an area of low-pressure that brought rain into our area moved east, dragging mild, dry air from out west into West Virginia. Today, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into our region, resulting in more nice, mild weather, and it will remain like this for a few days. This afternoon and evening, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a few clouds pushing in. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s in some areas, within range for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be clear. Patchy fog may develop in some areas and potentially affect your commute, but besides that, expect an uneventful night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, within range for September. Then on Friday into the weekend, the area of high-pressure moves east of West Virginia, and combined with a low-pressure system out west, this means warm air starts lifting in from the south. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-80s by Friday, and we stay in those 80s during the weekend as well. Those temperatures are usually seen in late-August. Combined with sunny skies and only upper-level clouds at times, this weekend will feel like summer. In the longer term, some models do want scattered showers to push into our region after next Monday, although that is far out, so we are watching carefully. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonably mild, and this weekend will feel like summer.

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, which is just a couple of degrees below-average for mid-September. Overall, today will be seasonably mild and sunny. High: 77.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with clouds moving in at times. Some patchy fog is possible, but aside from that, expect an uneventful night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Overall, expect a cool, clear night. Low: 55.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, only a couple of degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny. High: 80.

Friday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, slightly above-average for mid-September. Overall, this Friday will be sunny and summer-like. High: 83.

