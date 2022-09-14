Kroger hosting peanut butter drive at all stores

(WMBF)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDTV) - Kroger will be hosting peanut butter drives in all of its West Virginia stores for the fourth year in a row.

This year’s drive, in partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Peanut butter is a shelf-stable item among the most-needed for food banks, and it provides an important source of protein for people facing insecurity.

To contribute, customers at Kroger locations can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bins at the front of the store.

Officials said any brand of peanut butter can be donated, and all donations will benefit the local food bank.

“The success of our annual peanut butter drive is always a refreshing reminder of the strength of community, and we look forward to bringing it back for a fourth year in all of our Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “As a great source of protein, peanut butter is always in demand, and we’re hoping this month-long event will help all of our local food bank partners stock their shelves.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Date set for new carrier to begin service at NCWV Airport

Latest News

International mining competition happening in Beaver
WVSOM helps test mine rescue teams with real world scenarios
Robinson Grand introduces new membership program
West Virginia school-based mental health services to receive $5.7 million
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident