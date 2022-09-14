Non-Profit raises awareness about poverty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Family Resource Network hosted a poverty simulation event at the best western plus in Bridgeport Wednesday, Sept. 14th.

The purpose is to develop solutions within the community to improve the social services system for children and families.

They plan to do help bring awareness by having more events like this in the future so people can attend and participate.

Deanna Palmer Executive Director at Lewis County Family Resource Network stresses the importance of why community members should get involved.

“We have been virtual for two and a half years and so the opportunity to get together in-person to talk to each other and talk about the needs in our community is really important, but it’s also important for community members to get to come in their community to see service providers and get to talk face-to-face.”

Palmer said the organization has fifty-one programs and projects ranging from local to regional and to statewide.

Brianna McCartney a participant at the poverty simulation event told us why it’s important for her to attend this event.

“It’s actually my first time being a mom, I’m due in December. So, this gives me a chance to prepare myself for costs and expenses and puts me in someone else’s perspective. So, it just helps me for adult life.”

Palmer told us what people can expect at the event.

“This is our first of hopefully many events and an opportunity for us to get together in-person with community service providers in order to network, and share resources, and invite community members to discuss home visitation and what service provision looks like.”

If you missed out today there’s still time to get involved. The event will be held at the best western again tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. for networking and 12 p.m. for the poverty simulator.

