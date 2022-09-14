North Central West Virginia teachers take home Department of Ed. awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday night was a big night for North Central West Virginia schools.

Two teachers from the area took home the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year and 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year awards.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) made the announcements during a ceremony Tuesday night. WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach were joined by members of the State Board of Education for the announcement at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

The West Virginia Teacher of the Year went to Amber Nichols.

Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia.

She has taught for 21 years and is a graduate of West Virginia University.

Nichols is an active member of Eastwood Elementary’s leadership, curriculum and behavior intervention teams, and she mentors future educators.

The Department of Education says she always strives to set rigorous academic and social-emotional goals for each child in her class. Nichols also prides herself on creating an enriching classroom environment in which all students feel safe, loved and appreciated.

“Mrs. Nichols is an excellent educator and a true representative of the incredible teachers across the state. She fully embodies the qualities and intent of this prestigious award,” said Superintendent Roach. “She cares deeply for her students and community and I believe she will be an inspiration for many. I appreciate her diligent work in our public schools.”

As the 2023 winner, Nichols will receive a vehicle for use throughout the year from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia; $5,000 from both Highmark West Virginia and the Horace Mann Companies; a $1,000 classroom grant from the West Virginia Education Association; a two-night stay at Tygart Lake State Park from West Virginia State Parks; a $250 Amazon gift card from West Virginia Professional Educators; and $500 from the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia.

Upshur County’s Jessica Grose was announced as the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year winner.

Grose is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

She is known as a great team player who commits to serving children whenever she is needed. During her 11 years of service, the Department of Education says Grose has made lasting connections with students by making them feel important through her positive attitude and genuineness.

In addition to the support she provides in her school building, Grose volunteers with the Upshur County FFA, the Buckhannon-Upshur High School football team, choir, band, cheerleading team, and Buckhannon #24 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

“Ms. Grose has served the students and her school community in many ways for more than a decade,” said Superintendent Roach. “She is someone who is committed, principled and enthusiastic about supporting students and teachers. I am proud that she will represent the best of our school service personnel next year, and I am truly grateful for her years of service inside and outside of the classroom.”

Grose will receive $2,500 each from the Horace Mann Companies and Highmark West Virginia; $500 from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, as well as a tumbler and glass ornament; a two-night stay at Twin Falls Resort State Park from West Virginia State Parks; and a piece of art from Blenko Glass Company.

West Virginia has one of the longest and most consistent Teacher of the Year programs in the nation. The goal is to identify and recognize the importance and impact of teachers in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the Mountain State.

Information about the WVDE Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year programs as well as pictures of year’s winners are listed on the WVDE website.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.