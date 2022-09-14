Randy Allen Scheuvront

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Iris Orella Ranson Stump(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront. He was married to Debbie Marra Scheuvront, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2008. Surviving are two step children, Billy Lyon and his wife Jennifer of KY and Kevin Marra of PA; and four siblings, Brenda Bland of Clarksburg, Barbara Gaines and her husband Mike of Reynoldsville, Scott Scheuvront and his wife Dana of Bridgeport and Gary Scheuvront of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Scheuvront, Joan Bumgardner, Susan Jeffries and Carl L. Scheuvront. Randy was an animal lover, especially horses and enjoyed watching Westerns.  He cherished spending time with his family, especially his great niece and nephew, Kaden and Kira. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm with Reverend Dan Cope officiating.  Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Date set for new carrier to begin service at NCWV Airport

Latest News

Martha Catherine Queen
Martha Catherine Queen
Ralph Anderson Miller
Ralph Anderson Miller
George Lee Pride
George Lee Pride
Larry Andrew Dodson
Larry Andrew Dodson