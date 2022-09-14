Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront. He was married to Debbie Marra Scheuvront, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2008. Surviving are two step children, Billy Lyon and his wife Jennifer of KY and Kevin Marra of PA; and four siblings, Brenda Bland of Clarksburg, Barbara Gaines and her husband Mike of Reynoldsville, Scott Scheuvront and his wife Dana of Bridgeport and Gary Scheuvront of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Scheuvront, Joan Bumgardner, Susan Jeffries and Carl L. Scheuvront. Randy was an animal lover, especially horses and enjoyed watching Westerns. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his great niece and nephew, Kaden and Kira. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm with Reverend Dan Cope officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

