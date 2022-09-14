Robinson Grand introduces new membership program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is introducing a new annual membership program with exciting and unique benefits.

Members of “Friends of the Robinson Grand” will receive early access to purchase tickets to most live shows, two free tickets to all movies shown at the theatre, and 15% off rentals of the historic venue.

Memberships are priced at $375 annually.

“This membership program has been in the works for some time now,” said Ian McAra, the Robinson Grand’s Managing Director. “We are launching now in response to increased community feedback requesting this opportunity to support the Robinson Grand.”

Once a membership has been purchased, patrons will begin receiving emails notifying them of early on-sale dates for live events at the historic venue.

Traditionally, the Robinson Grand produces at least two unique events monthly with that number increasing substantially during busy seasons. Some restrictions may apply to certain shows.

“Most of the shows that take place at the Robinson Grand are produced in-house; however, some are produced by outside promoters utilizing the facility,” said McAra. “Promoters will have the opportunity to opt out of the early access to tickets for our members, and we will certainly notify everyone if that is, in fact, the case.”

In addition to the early access to tickets for live events, “Friends of the Robinson Grand” will also receive two free tickets to every movie that is shown on the big screen, as well as 15% off rentals of the three unique spaces in the venue, and an automatic free membership with the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

“In putting this program together, we really wanted to create something that was affordable with benefits that we thought would be enticing,” said McAra. “In reality a single membership in a household will benefit the whole family.”

“Friends of the Robinson Grand” memberships on sale now. All memberships can be purchased online by clicking “Become a Member!” at the top of the page or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6283.

“The benefits to membership go into effect as soon as the patron makes their purchase,” said McAra. “So, if people act fast, they will receive these benefits for the rest of this year plus all of 2023.”

