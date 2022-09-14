Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating.

Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said.

The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an additional 75 employees.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3 - 10 p.m., and be open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Those interested in employment can click here to apply directly to Morgantown opportunities.

In-person interviews will be conducted at the current location on Monongahela Blvd. until Sunday, Sept. 18. Starting on Monday, Sept. 19, in-person interviews will continue at the new location on Tipple St.

