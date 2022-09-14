Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse(KKCO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating.

Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said.

The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an additional 75 employees.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3 - 10 p.m., and be open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Those interested in employment can click here to apply directly to Morgantown opportunities.

In-person interviews will be conducted at the current location on Monongahela Blvd. until Sunday, Sept. 18. Starting on Monday, Sept. 19, in-person interviews will continue at the new location on Tipple St.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Clarksburg house fire
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

NCWV teachers take home Department of Ed. awards
After nearly 50 years of service, Clarksburg Sanitary Board member passes on the torch
Upshur County Schools to hold active shooter training for staff
West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions