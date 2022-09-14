I-79 South reopens following crash

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirmed with 5 News that all lanes of I-79 south have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Officials said there were no injuries in the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY

All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 5 News.

