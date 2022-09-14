West Virginia school-based mental health services to receive $5.7 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than $5.7 million has been awarded to West Virginia to support school-based mental health services.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education and supports safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students.

It was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say it is important and essential to provide a safe and healthy learning environment.

As children across West Virginia head back to school this fall, it is more important than ever that we work together to ensure every student has a safe and healthy learning environment. I was proud to vote for the critical Bipartisan Safer Communities Act earlier this year, and I am pleased the Department of Education is investing in West Virginia to increase school-based mental health support for our students. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster mental health services and support our students across the Mountain State.

Safe and healthy learning environments are essential for our youth in West Virginia as they grow and progress through their educational journey. I know how important this is to our children and their families, which is why I voted in favor of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in the Senate. I will always stand up for our children in West Virginia, and make sure resources are available to provide the support they need to be successful.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.