WV’s lone abortion clinic ends abortion services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s sole abortion clinic has cancelled abortion services at its facility effective today.

Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said her facility started calling patients Tuesday, soon after West Virginia lawmakers passed legislation that drastically limits abortion services in West Virginia. She said the cancelations affected dozens of patients.

“I’m devastated for our patients,” she told WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

W.Va. Governor Jim Justice has not announced when he will sign the legislation, however, Quinonez said those with her facility worried Justice would “quietly, in the dead of night” sign the legislation into law.

“We discussed with our legal team, and we determined that it would be the most patient-centered thing to do,” Quinonez said of the decision to cancel abortion services. “We wanted to make sure our that patients were prepared and could make other arrangements to get the care that they need.”

Lawmakers – from both parties – argued the legislation would shut down the Women’s Health Center, however, Quinonez rejected that idea. She said the non-profit agency will continue providing many non-abortion services, including annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, family planning, gender affirming hormone therapy, pregnancy/parenting support and STI testing/treatment.

