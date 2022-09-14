WV’s lone abortion clinic ends abortion services

(The Hill / YouTube)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s sole abortion clinic has cancelled abortion services at its facility effective today.

Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said her facility started calling patients Tuesday, soon after West Virginia lawmakers passed legislation that drastically limits abortion services in West Virginia. She said the cancelations affected dozens of patients.

“I’m devastated for our patients,” she told WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

W.Va. Governor Jim Justice has not announced when he will sign the legislation, however, Quinonez said those with her facility worried Justice would “quietly, in the dead of night” sign the legislation into law.

“We discussed with our legal team, and we determined that it would be the most patient-centered thing to do,” Quinonez said of the decision to cancel abortion services. “We wanted to make sure our that patients were prepared and could make other arrangements to get the care that they need.”

Lawmakers – from both parties – argued the legislation would shut down the Women’s Health Center, however, Quinonez rejected that idea. She said the non-profit agency will continue providing many non-abortion services, including annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, family planning, gender affirming hormone therapy, pregnancy/parenting support and STI testing/treatment.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Date set for new carrier to begin service at NCWV Airport

Latest News

BANNED BOOK WEEK IN BRIDGPORT
Bridgeport Public Library to give ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’ a new meaning
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
(Photo: WDTV)
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
International mining competition happening in Beaver
WVSOM helps test mine rescue teams with real world scenarios