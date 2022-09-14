WVSP investigating drowning of 17-month-old in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is investigating the drowning of a 17-month-old in Harrison County.

Troopers responded to a call in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 regarding a 17-month-old boy that drowned in a pond located at a home.

The young child was deceased when troopers arrived on scene, troopers said.

State police says the child was transported to UHC.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The family has created a GoFundMe in memory of the child.

