WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County.

The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP.

Officials say the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in the area. It is not intended to inconvenience motorists but to make the roadways safer for those traveling in the area.

Those who do not want to travel through the checkpoint, according to State Police, may take Lough Ave. to Ferguson Rd. if traveling westbound and Ferguson Rd. to Lough Ave. if traveling eastbound on Harrison Ave.

