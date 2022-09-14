WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3
Where your favorite NCWV teams sit ahead of week 4
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below.
Class AAA:
3. Morgantown
11. (tie) Bridgeport
11. (tie) University
15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur
Class AA:
1. (tie) Fairmont Senior
3. North Marion
6. Lincoln
13. (tie) Lewis County
Class A:
5. (tie) Doddridge County
9. (tie) Tyler Consolidated
