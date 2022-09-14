WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3

Where your favorite NCWV teams sit ahead of week 4
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below.

Class AAA:

3. Morgantown

11. (tie) Bridgeport

11. (tie) University

15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur

Class AA:

1. (tie) Fairmont Senior

3. North Marion

6. Lincoln

13. (tie) Lewis County

Class A:

5. (tie) Doddridge County

9. (tie) Tyler Consolidated

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
Aaron Whitehair
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Ryan Labounty
Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

Latest News

Gino Smith
Gino Smith makes first NFL Week One start since 2014
Emily Denison
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison
JT Daniels
Sky is the limit for JT Daniels and Bryce Ford-Wheaton connection
WVU vs Kansas
WVU falls to Kansas 55-42