WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below.

Class AAA:

3. Morgantown

11. (tie) Bridgeport

11. (tie) University

15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur

Class AA:

1. (tie) Fairmont Senior

3. North Marion

6. Lincoln

13. (tie) Lewis County

Class A:

5. (tie) Doddridge County

9. (tie) Tyler Consolidated

