WVU creating more opportunities for nurses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state.

WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC.

The goal is to get nurses into the workforce faster.

“It’s really a lot of moving parts and pieces to address the program. Really looking strategically to where there are needs and what type of programs and what recourses we have for that,” said WVU Nursing Dean, Tara Hulsey.

Nurses are in high demand right now. Hulsey encourages anyone thinking of becoming a nurse to see what program would fit them best.

“We are looking at working with WVU Medicine in particular,” Hulsey said. “Looking at recruitment and retention model. Doing things to really keep our graduates in the state of West Virginia and at the beside as long as we can. I would encourage people to think about nursing, the profession. Let us help you to see what program would be best for you.”

WVU is looking to create benefits for students who stay in the state after graduation.

“Really looking at maybe helping to fund some of the students to go through a program with a contract at the end and expectation that they would stay sometime here in West Virginia at one of our hospitals. Also looking at not just sign on bonuses, but bonuses that really encourage nurses to stay in the hospital and West Virginia.”

Hulsey hopes that they see an increase in enrollment in the future.

