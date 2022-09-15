Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past couple of days, a high-pressure system out west brought mostly sunny skies and temperatures usually seen in early-fall to West Virginia, and that high-pressure system will bring more sunshine today. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, around average for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and while patchy fog is possible, most areas will have decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will start out mostly clear and sunny, before upper-level clouds build in from out west and lead to partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s in some areas. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system continues moving east, allowing warm air to lift in from the south. As a result, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s in the mountains and low-80s in the lowlands, more like late-August than mid-September. The warm, sunny weather lasts into Monday, but it’s possible that by Tuesday, a weak front may bring isolated showers into our region, although rain chances will still be low. After that, models do suggest that dry, quiet weather makes a return to our area, although they do differ in how long it lasts. All the while, temperatures will stay in the summerlike low-80s for much of next week. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and the weekend will be perfect for going outdoors.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, with a few areas reaching 80 degrees, about average for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable, with plenty of sunshine. High: 80.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Some patchy fog is possible, but most areas should have decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Overall, expect a cool, clear night. Low: 53.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, slightly above-average for mid-September. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and sunny. High: 82.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, more like late-August than mid-September. Overall, Saturday will be warm, with filtered sunshine. High: 85.

