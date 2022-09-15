Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 14th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! It was another beautiful day in north central West Virginia. We didn’t have as many areas of dense fog this morning as we did yesterday morning, but it will continue to be a morning event for the next few morning commutes. For the rest of the week, we will continue to be under this area of high pressure that has moved over us. There will be plenty of sunshine in store through the weekend with temperatures making their way up into the lower mid to lower 80s. As we take a peak into next week, it looks like the stretch of nice weather continues.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear with isolated patches of fog developing: Low: 55

Thursday: AM fog then partly cloudy: High 79

Friday: AM fog and clear: High 81

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.