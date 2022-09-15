Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 15th, 2022

Sun, sun and more sun!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! Dense fog once again was how we started our morning. Then we broke out to some beautiful skies. Temperatures here in Clarksburg hit right at 79F, which is average for this time of year. Tonight we are looking at a night clear evening, then patchy fog again for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will begin a string of above average numbers with low 80′s on Friday, then warming to mid 80′s on Sunday. Our next chance of showers is looking to be Monday evening with the approach of a cold front. Most of us will see most of the action in the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Then it is another stretch of beautiful into next weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear with isolated patches of fog developing: Low: 55

Friday: AM fog then mostly sunny: High 79

Saturday: AM fog then partly cloudy: High 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 83

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocket chassis helps raise money for grieving family
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia.
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

Expected highs for today, September 15, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 15, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 14th, 2022
Expected highs for today, September 14, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 14, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 13th, 2022