Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 15th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! Dense fog once again was how we started our morning. Then we broke out to some beautiful skies. Temperatures here in Clarksburg hit right at 79F, which is average for this time of year. Tonight we are looking at a night clear evening, then patchy fog again for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will begin a string of above average numbers with low 80′s on Friday, then warming to mid 80′s on Sunday. Our next chance of showers is looking to be Monday evening with the approach of a cold front. Most of us will see most of the action in the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Then it is another stretch of beautiful into next weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear with isolated patches of fog developing: Low: 55

Friday: AM fog then mostly sunny: High 79

Saturday: AM fog then partly cloudy: High 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 83

