POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

Arial Stanley
Arial Stanley((WV corrections))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said.

Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home after receiving multiple complaints of drug activity and child neglect, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says officers saw two marijuana plants growing on the front porch and found seven more inside, along with baggies of marijuana seeds, drug paraphernalia, and more than $3,000 cash.

The location of the home was redacted from the complaint.

