String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County.

Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night.

The homes were all located within a few miles of each other.

One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run Rd. between Worthington and Monongah. The fire burned much of the roof and down through the floor.

Another fire in Monongah on Lower Traction Ave. burned the home nearly to the ground.

Monongah Fire Chief Harless McCombs tells 5 News crews arrived to a fully-involved fire a little after 9 p.m.

He says the nearly 100-year-old home may have had wiring issues.

“Probably electrical but there was so much of the house completely destroyed there’s no way to pinpoint and say it was electrical,” he said.

McCombs says it took seven departments nearly two hours to extinguish the fire.

He says no one was inside at the time.

That was not the case for the third fire, which happened at a home on Carelton St. in Fairmont.

Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons told 5 News people and animals were trapped inside when the home went up in flames around 1 a.m.

“Three of the individuals had self rescued prior to our arrival one of the individuals was still trapped on the second floor,” he said. “We also knew we had two dogs and one cat so we sent interior attack teams in for the purpose of rescue.”

Simmons said a woman was rescued with a ladder from the second floor and the pets were saved as well.

The four people were taken to hospitals but it’s unclear what their conditions are.

Officials 5 News spoke with say they do not believe at this time arson is to blame for any of the fires.

