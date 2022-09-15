West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said.

Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury.

Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the school secretary “walking very slow and staggering” when she took her her nine-year-old child to Doddridge County Elementary School.

The woman also bumped into pillars twice, deputies said in the complaint.

An officer followed the woman onto the highway and saw her vehicle swerving back and forth multiple times before pulling her over, the complaint said.

The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car, and said the woman failed three field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

5 News is not naming the woman to help protect the identity of the child.

