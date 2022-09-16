Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process.

As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.

WVVA reached out to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office to learn more about these changes. Christal Perry, Deputy Director of Land, says they were seeing out-of-state buyers purchasing delinquent properties at low interest rates for personal gain rather than state betterment.

“The goal of this is to make sure that these properties are back on the tax roll and they’re being productive,” she said. “And, with the old tax sale system, it created an atmosphere of dispeculative biding.”

Perry and Russ Rollyson, Senior Deputy State Auditor, say other changes include tax payment plans for families in hardship and giving priority buying of deliquent properties to the owners of adjacent properties.

As for the Sheriff’s Tax Office, they must annually certify a list of delinquent properties to the auditor’s office at the close of business on October 31. Those properties remain with the auditor’s office where the owner can reclaim them at any time. The properties will be certified for sale the following spring.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Morgantown Police have man in custody after a shooting that left one dead and another injured
FBI
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
School Lockdown Generic
Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
Fire generic WHNS
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
Arial Stanley
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022
Clarksburg Lions Club holds annual Spaghetti Dinner.
Clarksburg Lions Club holds Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser
Lewis County First looks for help in maintaining garden.
Lewis County First looks for help in maintaining Jane Lew Community Garden
MGN
Morgantown Police have man in custody after a shooting that left one dead and another injured
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 17, 2022
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 17, 2022