Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg.

Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside.

Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much of the damage was to the interior of the home.

No one was home at the time, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

