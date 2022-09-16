Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home

Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside.
Clarksburg house fire
Clarksburg house fire(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg.

Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside.

Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much of the damage was to the interior of the home.

No one was home at the time, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia.
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
Arial Stanley
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home
String of house fires in Marion County
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Rocket chassis helps raise money for grieving family
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

Latest News

ST MARYS V RITCHIE COUNTY HIGHLIGHTS
ST MARYS V RITCHIE COUNTY HIGHLIGHTS
LINCOLN VS NICHOLAS COUNTY HIGHLIGHTS
LINCOLN VS NICHOLAS COUNTY HIGHLIGHTS
FAIRMONT SENIOR VS BRIDGEPORT HIGHLIGHTS
FAIRMONT SENIOR VS BRIDGEPORT HIGHLIGHTS
5TH QUARTER PREGAME SHOW 9-15
5TH QUARTER PREGAME SHOW 9-15